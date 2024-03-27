 1.319

They saved people after a mass accident on the A72: Police thank US soldiers

Last May, a serious accident occurred on the A72 near Plauen. A group of American soldiers became first responders and life savers.

Von Bernd Rippert

Zwickau/Plauen - Great honor after great help: The Zwickau Police Department honored six US soldiers on Wednesday for their great work on the A72. Also there: US Consul David T. Panetti (57) from Leipzig .

Certificate for Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (44, left) from Zwickau Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger.
© Maik Börner

The reason: On May 22, 2023, a Fiat driver (71) crashed into the end of a traffic jam near Plauen in the direction of Hof, almost without braking . Four cars were destroyed and five people were injured, some seriously.

The soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck/Bavaria came from a NATO exercise in Poland. There were Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (44), Private Isaac Salsbery (20) and Sergeants Brandon Williams (27), Nicolas Gomez (23), Jarrett Long (25) and Ulises Hernandez (25).

They saw the accident, people were walking on the highway. “They called for help,” the GIs recall.

Nicolas Gomez and his comrades didn't think twice and jumped out of their vehicles towards the wreckage. What they saw shocked them: "Even though we train for war, it was a hard job getting the injured out of their cars. The VW driver was particularly bad."

Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger (53, from left) with the honorees Private First Class Isaac Salsbery (20), Sergeants Ulises Hernandez (25), Jarrett Long (25) and Nicolas Gomez (23) as well as US Consul David T. Panetti (57) .
© Maik Börner

Visit to the police and Horch Museum

Accident with five people injured on the A72: Here the six US soldiers provided first aid.
© Polizei Zwickau

Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger (53) gave the honor the motto “Visiting friends”. He said: "This first aid was also a sign of friendship."

Consul Panetti was deeply moved: "What you did was more than what a soldier does. It was something people do."

The head of the traffic police, Steffen Döbrich (60), knows: "You saved people's lives that day." For this, Command Sergeant Major Dennis Doyle (45) said “Thank you” in German on behalf of those rescued.

After the national anthems, the guests visited the police and the August Horch Museum.

