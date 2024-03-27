They saved people after a mass accident on the A72: Police thank US soldiers
Zwickau/Plauen - Great honor after great help: The Zwickau Police Department honored six US soldiers on Wednesday for their great work on the A72. Also there: US Consul David T. Panetti (57) from Leipzig .
The reason: On May 22, 2023, a Fiat driver (71) crashed into the end of a traffic jam near Plauen in the direction of Hof, almost without braking . Four cars were destroyed and five people were injured, some seriously.
The soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck/Bavaria came from a NATO exercise in Poland. There were Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (44), Private Isaac Salsbery (20) and Sergeants Brandon Williams (27), Nicolas Gomez (23), Jarrett Long (25) and Ulises Hernandez (25).
They saw the accident, people were walking on the highway. “They called for help,” the GIs recall.
Nicolas Gomez and his comrades didn't think twice and jumped out of their vehicles towards the wreckage. What they saw shocked them: "Even though we train for war, it was a hard job getting the injured out of their cars. The VW driver was particularly bad."
Visit to the police and Horch Museum
Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger (53) gave the honor the motto “Visiting friends”. He said: "This first aid was also a sign of friendship."
Consul Panetti was deeply moved: "What you did was more than what a soldier does. It was something people do."
The head of the traffic police, Steffen Döbrich (60), knows: "You saved people's lives that day." For this, Command Sergeant Major Dennis Doyle (45) said “Thank you” in German on behalf of those rescued.
After the national anthems, the guests visited the police and the August Horch Museum.
Titelfoto: Maik Börner, Polizei Zwickau