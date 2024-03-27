They saved people after a mass accident on the A72: Police thank US soldiers

Zwickau/Plauen - Great honor after great help: The Zwickau Police Department honored six US soldiers on Wednesday for their great work on the A72. Also there: US Consul David T. Panetti (57) from Leipzig .

Certificate for Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (44, left) from Zwickau Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger. © Maik Börner

The reason: On May 22, 2023, a Fiat driver (71) crashed into the end of a traffic jam near Plauen in the direction of Hof, almost without braking . Four cars were destroyed and five people were injured, some seriously.

The soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck/Bavaria came from a NATO exercise in Poland. There were Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (44), Private Isaac Salsbery (20) and Sergeants Brandon Williams (27), Nicolas Gomez (23), Jarrett Long (25) and Ulises Hernandez (25).

They saw the accident, people were walking on the highway. “They called for help,” the GIs recall.

Nicolas Gomez and his comrades didn't think twice and jumped out of their vehicles towards the wreckage. What they saw shocked them: "Even though we train for war, it was a hard job getting the injured out of their cars. The VW driver was particularly bad."